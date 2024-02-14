IACC seeks young journalists

THE International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) team at Transparency International (TI) is seeking young journalists who are passionate about fighting corruption and investigating social issues related to transparency, integrity, and exposing corruption.

This edition of the IACC is hosted by the government of Lithuania, represented by the Special Investigation Services and will take place in Vilnius from June 18 -21, 2024.

The scholarship is open to young professional digital, print, social, photo or video journalists who must be fluent in English to cover the IACC 2024.

The International Anti-Corruption Conference is the world’s premier global forum established in 1983 to bring together heads of state, civil society, and the private sector among others to tackle the increasingly sophisticated challenges posed by corruption.

It usually takes place every two years in a different region and hosts 800 to 2000 participants from over 135 countries worldwide.

Selected journalists will follow the most interesting discussions, interview leaders and activists, produce stories and report about corruption for the IACC blog and in media outlets at home and globally.

To be eligible, candidates must be younger than 35 years old and skilled in one or more of the following areas: digital/print journalism, broadcast journalism, photojournalism, digital storytelling, social media and video editing.

The scholarship will cover airfare, accommodations and visa processing fees. The deadline for application is March 6, 2024. Interested persons should apply here.