Ibadan stampede: Court grants Queen Naomi, others N10m bail

Crime
Ibadan stampede: Court grants Queen Naomi, Oriyomi, Fasasi N10m bail
Ex-queen Naomi Silekunola
Bankole ABE
THE Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has granted bail to ex-Queen Naomi Sikekunola, the owner of the Ibadan-based broadcasting station, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Abdulahib Fasasi, for their alleged involvement in the Ibadan stampede that resulted in the deaths of 35 children in December 2024.

The judge, K. B. Olawoyin, in his ruling on the bail application on Monday, January 13, admitted the suspects to bail with a bond of ₦10 million each and two sureties in like sums.

According to the judge, the sureties must provide land documents within the court’s jurisdiction.

Other conditions include the deposit of their international passports with the court and a restriction from granting any form of press interview during the pendency of the case.

The case was adjourned till January 27, 2025, for further hearing.

Recall that a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, ordered the remand of Silekunola, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Hamzat, and Fasasi, at the Agodi Correctional Centre.

The defendants were arraigned on Tuesday, December 24, in connection with the December 18 stampede and deaths at a Christmas funfair held at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The tragic event claimed the lives of 35 children and left six others injured.

Presiding over the case, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, a chief magistrate, directed that the three accused be held in custody pending legal advice from the Oyo State director of public prosecutions. 

They are facing a four-count charge related to the stampede and deaths, which the prosecution argued contravened Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Ooni’s ex-wife, 2 others remanded over Ibadan stampede

According to the prosecution, the accused played key roles in organising the event, which drew over 5,000 children with promises of cash handouts and free food.

The overwhelming crowd caused a deadly stampede, turning the festive gathering into a disaster.

The ICIR reported that the stampede was widely condemned for lacking adequate planning and crowd control. 


     

     

    The police, who confirmed 35 fatalities, arrested eight persons linked to the event, including Silekunola, who was identified as the main organiser. 

    The incident triggered nationwide criticism, with many demanding stricter regulations for public events to prevent similar tragedies.

    Many Nigerians also attributed the incident to the widespread hunger and hardship confronting millions of Nigerians.

    Despite the calamity, two other stampedes followed within the same week in Okija, Anambra State, and at a Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, claiming the lives of dozens of people who came to collect food and other gifts preparatory to Christmas.

