Ibori loot: Stop disbursement of funds pending determination of ownership -Reps

The House of Representatives has directed the federal government to halt the disbursement of 4.2 million pounds James Ibori loot pending the determination of the legitimate owner of the funds.

The directive was contained in a resolution by the House on Wednesday after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta State.

According to TheCable, the lawmakers said the sum of 4.2m pounds, being proceeds of crime recovered from Ibori, was being transferred to the coffers of the federal government of Nigeria for appropriation without recourse to Delta State government and/or Parliament.

They argued that the recovered funds belonged to the people of Delta State and as such, should be refunded to the coffers of the state for developmental purposes.

While stating that the total sum recovered was 6.2 million pounds and not 4.2 million pounds as purportedly reported, they contended that if the federal government was allowed to utilise the funds, it would deprive Delta government of their legitimate resources to improve the economy of the state.

“From all indications, information to Delta State indicate that the actual money is 6.2m pounds and federal government should ensure that the total of 6.2m pounds is credited not 4.2m pounds as stated,” they said.

After a unanimous adoption of the motion, the House asked the federal government to stop “forthwith further appropriation and/or disbursement of recovered loot of 4.2 million pounds pending the final determination of the matter by the House.”

The United Kingdom, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to return 4.2 million pound assets stolen by Ibori, former governor of Delta State.

The funds are expected to be used for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other key infrastructures in the country.

The federal government had argued that it had taken possession of the funds because it was actively involved in its recovery process.

But Delta State government had also vowed it would be seeking a redress in the court.