ICC Prosecutor meets with Nigerian journalists

FATOU Bensouda, prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday met with a select group of Nigerian journalists on issues related to the global’s court relevance to the country.

Bensouda whose tenure ends in 2021, is the first woman to assume the position.

The meeting with the elite Nigerian journalists is geared towards having an open dialogue with the participants to discuss the current challenges and successes of the Court, address misperceptions, and answer journalists’ questions from a continent where the Court is currently active in many countries

The prosecutors also used the opportunity to explain the work of her office especially in line with human rights situation in various countries.

Recall that the ICC prosecutor two days after Nigerian soldiers shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate protest ground had disclosed that her office has received reports of crimes committed during the #EndSars protests and the Court is keeping a close watch on the developments.

“My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies,” the ICC tweeted.

Bensouda also acknowledged the reported reactions of the Nigerian security operatives during the peaceful demonstration.

“Any loss of life and injury is concerning. We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed.”

She, however, called for restraint from government authorities against the peaceful demonstrators.