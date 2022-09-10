21.9 C
Abuja

ICPC promises to investigate corruption at Nigerian passport offices after ICIR’s investigative report

Impact
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
ICPC's logo
Advertisement

Related

Making women dry; here’s how a foundation is reducing Nigeria’s fistula burden

Abuja startup training children robotics, coding for free  

Report on Out-of-school-children in Akwa Ibom: State Government Reaction opens more loopholes

SPECIAL REPORT: How a mobile diagnostic initiative helped Nigeria increase TB case findings, treatment

How tuition-free school transforms 100 children, stirs crisis at IDP camp 

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has promised to look into the ICIR’s report which investigated how corrupt officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) extort applicants at Nigerian passport offices.

The spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency, Azuka Ogugua, said this on Friday, September 9 during a Twitter space organized by The ICIR.

The space was titled, ‘Bribery and Extortion in Nigerian Passport Offices: Experiences and Solutions.’

Participants at the session included human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun;  senior research analyst at BudgiT Foundation, Vahyala Kwaga; and senior legal adviser at Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Adelanke Aremo. 

However, the spokesperson of the NIS, Amos Okpu, failed to show up at the session. 

The ICIR had on September 1, 2022 published an investigation revealing how corrupt Immigration officers had been extorting Nigerian passport seekers despite the launch of the digital portal meant to improve the process and curb corruption.

The report detailed the ordeals of many Nigerians who suffered extortion from NIS officials while attempting to obtain Nigerian passports.

- Advertisement -

It further revealed the faces of some NIS officers at its headquarters forcing applicants, who had gone through the due process of obtaining a passport, to pay bribes.

More than a week after the investigation was published, there had been no official statement from the agency.

The ICIR invited Okpu to the session to speak on the agency’s efforts in tackling the menace, but he refused to show up, neither did he send a representative.

Ogugua said, “Corruption in Immigration is just a reflection of corruption all over the country. When we talk about corruption in Immigration offices, it is a reflection of the failure of the system. You need to get to the root causes to know what is going on.

“I can assure you that if there are victims of corruption there are also beneficiaries, and to reduce corruption, you have to reduce the benefits for the people benefiting from it.

“ICPC is working all around the country in every sphere to reduce the incentives for the corrupt and increase the cost of corruption, as it were, so that for those that are corrupt, they would get things more difficult and they would get punished for it.”

She noted that the mandate of the agency cuts across enforcement and sanctioning, to ensuring that those caught are adequately punished to serve as a deterrent for others and reduce corruption to the barest minimum.

- Advertisement -

She explained that the ICPC had earlier conducted an investigation on corruption in the Nigerian international passport process and made its recommendations to the management in order to bridge the gap and improve the process for Nigerians.

Ogugua urged Nigerians to report cases of corruption to the ICPC and identify people involved, through the agency’s email or website, or write an official letter, to assist it in its fight against corruption.

She promised that the agency would look into the ICIR report and investigate the matter appropriately.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Premium Times Twitter account hacked

THE Twitter account of Premium Times has been hacked, The ICIR observed on Friday. The...
Media Opportunities

Wits University offers investigative journalism conference

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference, organised by the Journalism Department of the University of the...
Elections

2023: Peter Obi’s movement is anchored on equity, justice – Umahi

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has said the 'Obedient' political movement of Labour Party...
News

Three children die in Jigawa building collapse

THREE children have been confirmed dead in a building that collapsed on Thursday in...
Elections

Hackers attacked our result portal during Ekiti, Osun elections – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its result viewing (IReV) portal was...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePremium Times Twitter account hacked

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.