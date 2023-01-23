34.6 C
Abuja

ICRC, stakeholders to meet over 25000 missing Nigerians

News
Ijeoma OPARA
ICRC logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will meet with relevant stakeholders over the cases of more than 25000 Nigerians who are missing due to insecurity in the country.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, will be co-hosted by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the ICRC in Abuja, Aliyu Dawobe, on Monday, January 23.

“The meeting seeks to raise awareness, establish collaborative networks, develop methods towards solutions, build avenues for engagement, as well as discuss priorities and an action plan to support families of the missing.

“Stakeholders from across the country will attend, including ministries, agencies, civil society, and representatives from families of the missing,” the statement read.

Dawobe noted in the statement that there were possibly more missing people than the figure quoted, adding that 90 per cent of the missing persons were connected to the crises in the Northeastern region of the country.

“In 2022, together with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the ICRC helped exchange 4319 ‘Red Cross messages’ and facilitate 812 phone calls between separated family members.

- Advertisement -

“We facilitated 14 family reunions and provided psychosocial, economic, legal, and administrative support to 156 people affected by missing loved ones. This is the support we provide for communities in Nigeria, as we do around the world,” Dawobe noted.

In 2022, the ICRC disclosed that at least 25,000 Nigerians were missing due to insecurity in the country. Out of this figure, 14000 are children.

For over a decade, the North-East region, especially Borno State, has struggled with insecurity due to the activities of insurgents, leading to the displacement of up to three million people.

In 2019, The ICIR documented the stories of Borno indigenes whose relatives went missing as a result of the crisis. A year after the report, the Nigerian government launched a register to raise awareness on missing persons in the country.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Vigilantes apprehend Abuja-Kaduna train attack suspect

A SUSPECT linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Bello Yellow, has been arrested by...
Business and Economy

Passengers stranded as workers down tools at Lagos airport

DOZENS of intending travellers were left stranded on Monday after staff of the Nigerian...
Media Opportunities

Geneva Health Files offers 2023 fellowship

AN inter-disciplinary journalistic initiative that reports on power and politics, Geneva Health Files, is...
Elections

There’s a proposed system to stop vote buying, can it work?

IN the last Ekiti state governorship election, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD,...
News

Ogun govt declares work-free days for PVC collection

THE Ogun state government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24 and 25, as...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Vigilantes apprehend Abuja-Kaduna train attack suspect

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.