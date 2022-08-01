IFL offers Information futures fellowship

The Information Futures Lab (IFL) at Brown University is offering the Spring 2023 Information Futures Fellowship.

The program is a novel opportunity for practitioners who are actively working on responses to the ongoing information crisis.

During the six-month fellowship, IF Fellows will develop, implement and evaluate pilots quickly, as they iterate with an urgency that matches the magnitude of the information challenge. Topic areas of interest for 2023 include but are not limited to pandemics and epidemics, climate change and gun violence.

Experienced journalists and other media professionals are eligible for a fellowship on information challenges.

Applicants can propose entirely new projects or those that are already underway but need new insights, iteration, and evaluation.

The first cohort of Information Futures Fellows will start in January 2023.

A salary of US$35,000 for the fellowship period is available for fellows. All fellows are eligible for project/program support of up to US$10,000 and travel expenses of up to US$2,000 (domestic) and US$5,000 (international).

The organiser says, “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront how misinformation poisons public discourse, disrupts efforts to respond effectively in a crisis, and interferes with people’s ability to live healthy lives.

“As earlier work on elections has shown, however, misinformation is just one part of the challenge.”

The deadline for the submission of applications is August 15, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.