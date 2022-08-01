Fake drugs merchant bags three years imprisonment

A 41-year-old man, Innocent Oparah, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for dealing on fake drugs.

The fake drugs merchant was sentenced by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, following his prosecution by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos on Sunday.

The statement said, “A 41-year-old man, Innocent Oparah, Friday, was sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine for endangering lives of innocent consumers through the circulation of fake drugs.

“NAFDAC secured the conviction at the Federal High Court Kano presided over Justice Ibrahim Mark with charge No FHC/KN /51/2019.

“The convict was charged to court for labelling paracetamol as Quinine Sulphate and Nivaquine (Chloroquine) tablets at D222 Sabon Gari Market, Kano.”

Count one of the charges read, “That you, Innocent Okparah of D222 Sabon Gari Market, Kano State on or about the 20th of October 2018 at the above address within the jurisdiction of this honourable court was found in possession of fake drugs, to wit: Quinine Sulphate and Nivaquine chloroquine 100mg thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(a) of the Counterfeit and fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods (miscellaneous provisions) Act, Cap C34, LEN2004 and punishable under section 3 (1) (a) of the same Act.”

The statement added that Oparah was also prosecuted for illegally labelling Quinine Sulphate and Nivaquine Chloroquine 100mg in a manner that was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 (a) of the Food and Drugs Act, Cap F32, LFN 2004 and punishable under section 17 of the same Act.