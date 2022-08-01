Katsina reinstates restrictions on motorcycle movement

THE Katsina State Police Command has reinstated the restriction of movement of motorcycles, popularly known as okada, across the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Gambo Isah, said in a statement on Monday that the ban was effective from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am daily and 6:00 pm to 6:00 am in the frontline Local Government Areas.

“I am directed to draw the attention of the general public that the ban on the movement of motorcycles from 10:00 pm-6:00 am in Katsina city is still in force. While in the frontline LGAs from 6:00 pm PM to 6:00 am.

“It was temporarily lifted to ease movements during Ramadan,” he said.

The restrictions are part of measures by the government to curb banditry and terrorism in the state.

In 2020, Governor Aminu Masari signed an Executive Order restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles between 7:00 pm PM and 6:00 am across the state due to the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

Due to it’s use terror attacks across the country, the Nigerian government is also considering a nationwide ban on motorcycles.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami made this known after a National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in July.

He said investigations have shown that motorcycles were being used to perpetrate terror attacks, banditry and illegal mining activities.