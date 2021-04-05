IGP fingers ESN members in Monday’s attack in Imo, directs CP to fish out perpetrators

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu says preliminary investigations have revealed that Monday’s attack on the headquarters of Imo State Police Command were carried out by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Adamu has, therefore, directed the Imo State Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba and made available to The ICIR on Monday, Adamu said the attack was with the intent to gain access into the armoury of the Police by the ESN. However, they were repelled by officers on duties, the IGP said.

He ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police tactical squads to Imo to strengthen security in the state and prevent further attacks on security formations or any other critical national infrastructure.

While stating that the command did not lose any of its officers to the attack, Mba added that the attackers were in possession of sophisticated weapons such as general purpose machine guns (GPMGs), sub-machine guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, rocket propelled grenades (RPGs), and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“The attempt by the attackers to gain access to the Police armoury at the Headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted by Police operatives on duty who repelled the attackers and prevented them from breaking-in and looting the armoury,” part of the statement read.

“The armoury is thus intact! Similarly, the police suffered no human casualty, apart from a police Constable who sustained a minor bullet wound on his shoulder.

“Meanwhile, one of the operational vehicles of the attackers has been recovered by the Police and is currently being subjected to forensic scrutiny and investigations.”

The IGP, who described the deliberate and criminal attack on security operatives as an attack on the soul of our nation, has enjoined leaders in Imo State, the South-East and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.

He equally called on citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies of useful information that could assist in identifying and arresting the criminals.

He vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book, noting that the force was doing all within its powers to curb the activities of unscrupulous elements hell-bent on threatening the unity, safety, security and socio-ecomomic wellbeing of Nigerians.

The ICIR had reported how some gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed Imo State Police Command headquarters.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

The hoodlums also reportedly attacked the Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed over 1,500 inmates.

IPOB dissociates self from attack

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has, however, dissociated itself from the attack, saying that its members and ESN had never been involved in assaulting Nigeria’s security operatives.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group Emma Powerful urged the Nigerian government and media houses to stop labelling IPOB members and its security operatives as unknown gunmen, stressing that their primary assignment was mainly to resist the terror of the killer Fulani herders.