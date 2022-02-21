IGP hails Nigerian police officer for emerging WBF Super Bantamweight Champion

— 1 min read

By Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

NIGERIA’S Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has congratulated a female police officer Mary Yetunde Aina for edging out United Kingdom’s Laura Pain to clinch the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight belt in East Sussex, London, on Friday.

In a statement released on Sunday, Baba noted that the officer nicknamed Iron Abbey had distinguished herself and done the Force proud.

He called on sports enthusiasts within the police to be unrelenting in developing their skills and dauntless in charting new frontiers in the world of sports.

“Abbey, who serves in the Lagos State Police Command, has distinguished herself greatly in the boxing sphere by winning several awards and recommendations as a Boxing Referee at the amateur level. She is equally a renowned boxing judge and professional boxer with a clean sheet and several amateur wins to her name,” the statement said.

Baba also charged officers of the Nigeria Police Force to develop and diversify their talents towards the advancement of modern policing strategies that are capable of strengthening the internal security of the country.