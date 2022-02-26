Does Imo state have the highest number of universities in Nigeria?

— 1 min read

A TWITTER user, Katelynsade, with the user ID: @Dagreatdey4you on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, while canvassing support for the presidential ambition of former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha, claimed that Imo State has the highest number of universities in Nigeria.

Her tweet, now deleted, which was archived here, reads: “Today, Imo State is unarguably one if not the only State in Nigeria with the most number of university, Rochas passion for education cannot be overemphasized #RochasOkorocha2023.”

THE CLAIM

Imo State has the most number of universities in Nigeria.

THE FINDINGS

Checks by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

Data obtained from the National Universities Commission (NUC) website revealed that Ogun State and not Imo State has the highest number of universities in the country.

Findings show that Ogun State has 17 universities, followed by Delta State with 11, while Imo State has only seven universities.

The NUC is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) with a mandate to grant approval for all academic programmes run in Nigerian universities. It also has the mandate to grant approval for the establishment of all higher educational institutions offering degree programmes in Nigerian universities, among others.

THE VERDICT

The claim that Imo State has the highest number of universities in Nigeria is FALSE; as findings show that Ogun State has 17 universities while Imo State has only seven universities.

