27.5 C
Abuja

I-79 Media Consults offers training on environmental crimes reporting

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
A camera fixed on a tree for elephant tracking at Omo Forest, Ogun State. Photo Credit: Daily Trust/Peter Moses
A camera fixed on a tree for elephant tracking at Omo Forest, Ogun State. Photo Credit: Daily Trust/Peter Moses
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

ONE of Nigeria’s leading media training hubs I-79 Media Consults is seeking applications for its training project themed Rewriting the Narratives of Environmental Crimes in Nigeria.

The project stems from the idea that there is the need to intensify efforts in mainstreaming reports about environmental crimes, climate change and biodiversity.

It aims to equip 20 journalists with the required knowledge about environmental crimes, climate change, and biodiversity in Southern Nigeria.

Selected participants will attend a three-day online training with the theme “Environmental Crime Reporting in Southern Nigeria: Issues and Perspectives,” slated for March 17 – 19, 2022.

With support from the Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC), I-79 Media Consults will create an enabling environment for journalists who have limited access to media opportunities to develop skills in environmental crime reporting.

READ ALSO:

OKP offers scholarships for journalism courses

- Advertisement -

National Press Club offers scholarships for diversity in journalism

Girl Rising seeks applications for fellowship

Maynard Institute offers journalism fellowship

After the training, each participant will be supported with small grants to carry out reporting projects in their campus and/or local communities.

The investigative reports will be published in their respective press outfits, I-79 Media’s website, and newsletters. “We are also open to further co-publishing this piece on additional platforms,” the organiser added.

The areas of focus for story pitches may include marine life, water, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, oil and gas, natural resources, illegal mining, forestry and wildlife, pollution, climate change, etc.

Applicants are urged to pitch stories from their immediate environment/state which may require less travel.

- Advertisement -

Selected participants will be paired with a team of experienced journalists who will mentor and guide them through the editing of their investigative pieces.

Interested applicants can submit up to three weblinks/evidence of previously published works.

Persons from under-represented and minority communities particularly persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

The application is rolling and the deadline for the submission of the application is March 5, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

I-79 Media Consults offers training on environmental crimes reporting

ONE of Nigeria’s leading media training hubs I-79 Media Consults is seeking applications for...
Elections

Confusion as APC makes U-turn, fixes national convention March 26

HOURS after notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the indefinite postponement of...
News

Ritual killings: FG determined to regulate social media – Lai Mohammed

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said the Federal Government was determined...
News

Planned protest: Nobody can force Buhari to sign electoral bill – Adesina

THE Presidency on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be forced to sign the...
News

Nigerian health workers issue COVID-19 cards without vaccination – Report

HEALTH workers in some vaccination centres across Nigeria compromised professional standards by issuing COVID-19...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian military airstrike kills seven children in Niger Republic

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship, eligibility to run for president

President Kenyatta mourns as Kenyan ambassador dies in Nigeria

15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali arrive Abuja

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Six insurance firms’ profits fell by 10% in 2021

IGP hails Nigerian police officer for emerging WBF Super Bantamweight Champion

Nigerian health workers issue COVID-19 cards without vaccination – Report

Overland, Air Peace, Max Air, others top Nigeria’s 2021 delayed, cancelled flights

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleConfusion as APC makes U-turn, fixes national convention March 26

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.