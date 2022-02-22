I-79 Media Consults offers training on environmental crimes reporting

— 1 min read

ONE of Nigeria’s leading media training hubs I-79 Media Consults is seeking applications for its training project themed Rewriting the Narratives of Environmental Crimes in Nigeria.

The project stems from the idea that there is the need to intensify efforts in mainstreaming reports about environmental crimes, climate change and biodiversity.

It aims to equip 20 journalists with the required knowledge about environmental crimes, climate change, and biodiversity in Southern Nigeria.

Selected participants will attend a three-day online training with the theme “Environmental Crime Reporting in Southern Nigeria: Issues and Perspectives,” slated for March 17 – 19, 2022.

With support from the Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC), I-79 Media Consults will create an enabling environment for journalists who have limited access to media opportunities to develop skills in environmental crime reporting.

After the training, each participant will be supported with small grants to carry out reporting projects in their campus and/or local communities.

The investigative reports will be published in their respective press outfits, I-79 Media’s website, and newsletters. “We are also open to further co-publishing this piece on additional platforms,” the organiser added.

The areas of focus for story pitches may include marine life, water, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, oil and gas, natural resources, illegal mining, forestry and wildlife, pollution, climate change, etc.

Applicants are urged to pitch stories from their immediate environment/state which may require less travel.

Selected participants will be paired with a team of experienced journalists who will mentor and guide them through the editing of their investigative pieces.

Interested applicants can submit up to three weblinks/evidence of previously published works.

Persons from under-represented and minority communities particularly persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

The application is rolling and the deadline for the submission of the application is March 5, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.