National Press Club offers scholarships for diversity in journalism

THE National Press Club is accepting applications for the 2022 Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity in Journalism.
The purpose of the scholarship is to recruit promising future journalists who will bring diversity to American journalism. Students do not need to be United States citizens to apply for the scholarship.
Aspiring journalists around the world can apply for a US$5,000 scholarship.
Eligible applicants must be high school seniors planning to attend college this year, have a 3.0 grade point average or higher, and plan to pursue a career in journalism.
The scholarship is named in honor of former executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute Julie Schoo. The scholarship can be renewed for up to three years.
The submission of the application deadline is March 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.
