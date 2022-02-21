32.1 C
Abuja

National Press Club offers scholarships for diversity in journalism

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Facebook National Press Club - Home | Facebook
Facebook National Press Club - Home | Facebook
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

THE National Press Club is accepting applications for the 2022 Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity in Journalism.

The purpose of the scholarship is to recruit promising future journalists who will bring diversity to American journalism. Students do not need to be United States citizens to apply for the scholarship.

Aspiring journalists around the world can apply for a US$5,000 scholarship.

READ ALSO:

Girl Rising seeks applications for fellowship

AWIM offers African environment journalism programme

Overland, Air Peace, Max Air, others top Nigeria’s 2021 delayed, cancelled flights

- Advertisement -

At least 20 civilians killed as Nigerian Airforce ‘ mistakenly’ bomb village in Borno

Eligible applicants must be high school seniors planning to attend college this year, have a 3.0 grade point average or higher, and plan to pursue a career in journalism.

The scholarship is named in honor of former executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute Julie Schoo. The scholarship can be renewed for up to three years.

The submission of the application deadline is March 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

National Press Club offers scholarships for diversity in journalism

THE National Press Club is accepting applications for the 2022 Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity...
Judiciary

Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship, eligibility to run for president

THE Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit challenging former Vice...
Diaspora News

IGP hails Nigerian police officer for emerging WBF Super Bantamweight Champion

NIGERIA'S Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has congratulated a female police officer...
World News

President Kenyatta mourns as Kenyan ambassador dies in Nigeria

RESIDENT Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has mourned the death of his country’s High Commissioner...
Business and Economy

Over 2000 lives lost to air crashes in Nigeria in 53 years – AIB

A TOTAL number of 2,038 lives were lost to air crashes in Nigeria between...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian military airstrike kills seven children in Niger Republic

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Six insurance firms’ profits fell by 10% in 2021

President Kenyatta mourns as Kenyan ambassador dies in Nigeria

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

NAFDAC seizes 120 tonnes of imported ponmo in Lagos

An innumerate election register enables Nigeria’s crisis of illegitimate government

Overland, Air Peace, Max Air, others top Nigeria’s 2021 delayed, cancelled flights

How Uduak Akpan violated, murdered Iniobong Umoren – SSS investigator

NDLEA intercepts counterfeit $4.7m cash in Abuja

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship, eligibility to run for president

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.