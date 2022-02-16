AWIM offers African environment journalism programme

— 1 min read

THE African Women in Media (AWIM), in partnership with the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), is inviting pitch applications for its African Environment Journalism Programme.

The project is underpinned by the African Green Stimulus Programme, a new continental platform to support Africa recover sustainably from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project aims to highlight the 12 elements of the African Green Stimulus Programme: improving air quality, enhancing chemicals and waste management, promoting the circular economy, enhancing the conservation of biodiversity, combatting the illegal wildlife trade, revitalising eco-tourism and the biodiversity economy, and combating land degradation, desertification and drought.

It will also focus on enhancing climate action, investing in the blue economy, scaling up climate smart agriculture and food security systems, supporting sustainable management of forests, improving water conservation and use, investing in renewable energy, developing smart cities, promoting green urbanisation, and enhancing information, communication and technology (ICT).

In-depth stories that explore environmental solutions with a focus on any of the 12 elements of the African Green Stimulus Program are eligible.

Journalists commissioned to produce stories will have access to training by AWIM. The commission fee is USD 100 per story. The initial pilot phase will run for six months.

Pitches are open to women journalists working in any medium – online, print, television, radio and other media practitioners with a history of covering the environmental beat.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement with AWIM, the Head of Communication and Outreach for Africa in the UN Environment Programme, Mohamed Atani, said, “Engaging African media to report on the environmental challenges and opportunities in the continent in the context of supporting the implementation of the African Green Stimulus Programme is crucial to move the African environmental agenda forward for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The role of African women journalists is of paramount importance to UNEP. We are pleased to be partnering with AWIM on this innovative and exciting initiative. I call upon African Women in the media to make reporting on the environment a priority.”

The partnership will allow selected media organisations to co-publish the commissioned stories.

Atani added, “Since its inception in 1972, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has been the global authority that sets the environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment”.

The application is rolling and interested applicants can submit pitches here.