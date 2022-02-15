34.8 C
Maynard Institute offers journalism fellowship

THE Maynard Institute, in partnership with Fox Corporation, is inviting applications for its Maynard 200 Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship is aimed at providing advanced training and mentorship to mid-career journalists of colour to promote career growth and expand their leadership roles in the industry.

The program will offer training in four tracks: storytelling, executive leadership, media entrepreneurship and frontline editors and managers.

Participants will attend workshops either in-person or virtual, June 27 to July 1, 2022, and October 24 to 28, 2022, followed by year-long mentorship and supplementary courses.

Journalists of colour can apply for this program.

If Maynard 200 is able to gather in-person, flights and hotel accommodations for fellows will be paid for by the Maynard Institute. Fellows will also be provided a small stipend for ground transportation costs.

Applicants living outside the United States need to be affiliated with a US-based media outlet or organisation.

The institute says, “We have trained three outstanding cohorts so far since 2018, who are now being promoted in both mainstream and ethnic media newsrooms such as the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, theGrio, the Associated Press, the Washington Informer, Mundo Hispanico, Nieman Journalism Lab, among many others, or earning grants for entrepreneurial media ventures.”

The deadline for submission of applications is March 7, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

