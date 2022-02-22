33.1 C
Jonathan’s ex minister, two others jailed three months for money laundering

Vincent Ufuoma
FORMER Minister of Water Resources Sarah Ochekpe has been sentenced along with two others to three months in prison for conspiracy and money laundering.

Ochekpe, who served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced by a Federal High Court in Jalingo on Tuesday.

She was sentenced alongside the deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Raymond Dabo, and Leo Sunday Jitung.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had told the court that the defendants received N450 million from a former minister of Petroleum Resources Dieziani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The presiding judge Musa Kurna sentenced each of the accused persons to three months in prison with an option of N1 million fine.

