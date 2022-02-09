27.4 C
Abuja

Wike travels to Jos to attend trial in solidarity with ex governor facing corruption charges

Vincent Ufuoma
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike
1min read

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday witnessed proceedings at a Jos High Court in a show of solidarity with a former Plateau State governor Jonah Jang who is being tried for corruption.

Jang is standing trial over a 17-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was alleged to have conspired with an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, Yusuf Pam, to misappropriate N6.3 billion while he served as a governor.

The case was first filed by the EFCC in March 2018 before Justice Daniel Longji of the state high court.

The case is currently before Justice Christy Dabup who started hearing the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019.

Justice Longji heard the matter 34 times.

Wike, who was seen in a dark blue suit with a white shirt underneath, arrived the court premises at 9:50 a.m. in company with other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains.

Nigerian governors usually spend scarce resources of their states on matters that are unconnected to their constitutional responsibilities and that would not impact on the lives of the people they govern.

Last month, Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun used taxpayers’ money to lead a delegation on a thank-you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for visiting his state.

Many Nigerians on social media, who expressed displeasure with the governor, believed that a phone call to the president would have saved taxpayers’ money.

Reporter at | Author Page

