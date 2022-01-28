At taxpayers’ expense, Gov Abiodun leads delegates to Abuja to thank Buhari for visiting Ogun

— 1 min read

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has spent thousands of taxpayers’ money while leading delegates on a thank-you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for visiting his state.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Femi Adesina on Friday, Abiodun’s visit was to appreciate the president for coming to commission some projects executed by his administration on January 13.

“Your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support,” Abiodun was quoted to have said.

During the visit, Buhari commended the governor for delivering laudable and outstanding quality projects to the people of the state.

He also spoke on his military career in Abeokuta, the state capital, noting that he would always see Ogun as a home.

In his entourage were the state former Governor and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress Olusegun Osoba, whom Buhari said he had known for a long time.

Others were State Chairman Council of Obas Babatunde Ajayi, a former Deputy Governor Salimot Badru, and a foremost industrialist Sulaiman Adegunwa.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria is in a precarious financial situation, running a budget with over N6 trillion deficit.

Ogun State has a lot of financial needs and require money to fix infrastructure in Agbara, Igbesa and other parts of the state.