32.7 C
Abuja

At taxpayers’ expense, Gov Abiodun leads delegates to Abuja to thank Buhari for visiting Ogun

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has spent thousands of taxpayers’ money while leading delegates on a thank-you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja for visiting his state.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Femi Adesina on Friday, Abiodun’s visit was to appreciate the president for coming to commission some projects executed by his administration on January 13.

“Your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support,” Abiodun was quoted to have said.

During the visit, Buhari commended the governor for delivering laudable and outstanding quality projects to the people of the state.

He also spoke on his military career in Abeokuta, the state capital, noting that he would always see Ogun as a home.

In his entourage were the state former Governor and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress Olusegun Osoba, whom Buhari said he had known for a long time.

Others were State Chairman Council of Obas Babatunde Ajayi, a former Deputy Governor Salimot Badru, and a foremost industrialist Sulaiman Adegunwa.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria is in a precarious financial situation, running a budget with over N6 trillion deficit.

Ogun State has a lot of financial needs and require money to fix infrastructure in Agbara, Igbesa and other parts of the state.

 

 

 

Reporter at | Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

At taxpayers’ expense, Gov Abiodun leads delegates to Abuja to thank Buhari for visiting Ogun

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has spent thousands of taxpayers' money while leading delegates...
Business and Economy

NIMASA paid N37.69bn into FG coffers in 2021 -DG

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) contributed N37.69 billion to the Consolidated...
Media Opportunities

DW Akademie offers master’s degree scholarships for International Media Studies

THE  DW Akademie is accepting applications for its International Media Studies (IMS) programme in...
News

Fighting corruption in Nigeria, a national security priority for Biden govt – U.S. Consulate

THE United States (U.S.) government has said that it is committed to supporting initiatives...
News

Global Warming: Kwara to partner institutions in combating effects

By Dare AKOGUN GOVERNOR Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has expressed the willingness of his...
Advertisement

Most Read

Tinubu jets out of Nigeria to rest, for medical needs

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Behold Nigerian presidential hopefuls with hanging corruption petitions, cases

Six months after, PSC rejects IGP’s investigative report on Abba Kyari

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Tunde Bakare unveils Project 16, hints on becoming president after Buhari

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNIMASA paid N37.69bn into FG coffers in 2021 -DG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.