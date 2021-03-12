Ikpeazu hails Biden’s appointment of Abian as African affairs secretary

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

OKEZIE Ikpeazu, Abia State governor, has applauded the recent appointment of Akunna Cook as deputy assistant secretary of state for African affairs by Joe Biden, United States president.

Cook, an advocate and attorney, is the daughter of Anthony Enwereuzor of Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

“I feel highly elated & proud as a governor of one of the most enterprising people on earth recognised for their hard work & dedication to the good causes of the world wherever they go,” said the elated governor via his Twitter handle, @GovernorIkpeazu

Ikpeazu said that America needed experienced hands leading the U.S. policy towards Africa, and Cook “is among the best.”

Rosa Whitaker, president and chief executive officer of Whitaker Group, described Cook as “a seasoned diplomat & Africanist with an impressive record of achievement in economic empowerment and equity for people of colour.”

Prior to practicing law, Cook had served for 10 years as a career diplomat with the Department of State where she focused on economic and political development. She also served overseas in China, South Africa and Iraq where she advised U.S. companies on trade, investment, and political risk.

In Washington, she was special assistant to the deputy secretary of state responsible for African affairs, multilateral engagement, management, and legal issues.

She bagged her law degree from Yale Law School and a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Cook is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Washington, DC Bar.

Her elevation brings the total number of Nigerians appointed by Biden to five. Previous appointments included: Enoh Titilayo Ebong, acting director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, general counsel of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis; Osaremen Okolo, member of COVID-19 Response Team, and Adewale Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury department.