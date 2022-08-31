22.8 C
Abuja

iMEdD hosts International Journalism Week

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
#aMatterOfTrust
#aMatterOfTrust
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) is hosting the fourth edition of International Journalism Week themed ‘A Matter of Trust’.

The five-day event will be held from October 5, 2022 to October 9, 2022, at the Athens Music Conservatory. 

The event brings into focus the trust crisis in journalism, attempting to take a deeper look into the underlying causes and consequences of the issue, and come up with possible solutions. 

Renowned Greek and international speakers, journalists, media professionals and the public will participate and share their experiences through a series of panel discussions, keynote speeches, specialized workshops and more. 

Journalists and media professionals can participate in the International Journalism Week in Athens, Greece. 

Selected sessions will be live-streamed. Livestreams will be available for viewing on the event’s website.  

Registration is free and ongoing. Interested persons can apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

70th birthday: Atiku, Obi, Tinubu hail Kukah

THE three leading presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections hailed Bishop Mattew Kukah...
News

FG to build 2.5mw solar plant in Kaduna Defence Academy

THE Federal Government is set to build a 2.5 megawatt hybrid solar power plant...
Conflict and Security

Police arrest ex-soldier supplying arms to bandits in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has arrested an ex-soldier Saidu Lawal for supplying arms...
Business and Economy

Travellers to seek travel alternatives as Delta Air suspends JFK New York-Lagos route

TRAVELLERS may have to seek other foreign carriers from New York to Lagos as...
Health and Environment

Kogi, Niger lead in open defecation in Nigeria – Report

RESIDENTS of Kogi and Niger states practice open defecation more than other people in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice arrest ex-soldier supplying arms to bandits in Zamfara
Next articleFG to build 2.5mw solar plant in Kaduna Defence Academy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.