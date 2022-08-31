iMEdD hosts International Journalism Week

THE Incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) is hosting the fourth edition of International Journalism Week themed ‘A Matter of Trust’.

The five-day event will be held from October 5, 2022 to October 9, 2022, at the Athens Music Conservatory.

The event brings into focus the trust crisis in journalism, attempting to take a deeper look into the underlying causes and consequences of the issue, and come up with possible solutions.

Renowned Greek and international speakers, journalists, media professionals and the public will participate and share their experiences through a series of panel discussions, keynote speeches, specialized workshops and more.

Journalists and media professionals can participate in the International Journalism Week in Athens, Greece.

Selected sessions will be live-streamed. Livestreams will be available for viewing on the event’s website.

Registration is free and ongoing. Interested persons can apply here.