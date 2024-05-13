Application opens for Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism

THE European Parliament is accepting applications for the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

The prize rewards outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core principles and values of the European Union such as human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights.

The prize is named in honour of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who was murdered in a car bomb explosion on Oct. 16, 2017.

Interested journalists must submit in-depth pieces published or broadcast by media based in one of the 27 European Union member states. Only entries published or broadcast between Sept. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024 are eligible.

The winner will receive EUR 20,000 (US$21,494) at an awards ceremony in mid-October, coinciding with the anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The deadline is July 31.

To apply click here