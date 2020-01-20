Imo S’Court verdict: PDP chair, Senate leader, Melaye, others lead PDP mass protest in Abuja

Advertisement

THE chairman of the People‘s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye among others have stormed the streets of Abuja to protest against the Supreme Court ruling on Imo state governorship on Monday.

The PDP protesters converged at the Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja on Monday morning before they marched past the Unity Fountain and the Ministry of Justice in Maitama.

The protesters stopped at the Three Arms Zone for a briefing of pressmen.

Speaking during the protest, Obi said the demand of PDP is a return of Nigeria into a democracy where the judiciary is independent.

He said he is one of the beneficiaries of PDP’s freedom of judiciary because his victory was affirmed by the Supreme Court while he was a member of a minority party during PDP’s era.

“I was a governor from the minority party, I won the election, PDP did not interfere, I went to the court, PDP did not interfere and even the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomile would not have benefitted from the Judiciary if PDP did what APC did in Imo State,” said Obi.

He appealed to the Judiciary to review the judgement so that it can continue to be the last hope of the common man.

“The judiciary should review, revisit and overturn the earlier judgement on Imo state because it is a clear miscarriage of judgement,” Obi appealed.

The PDP chairman, Obi said the peaceful protest is not aimed at waging war against anyone in the country but only a demonstration of demand of his party and Nigerians.

“We are here at the Three Arms Zone where the executive, the judiciary and the judiciary can hear us and today we are here to have a peaceful and non-violent demonstration as Nigerians against the injustice in Imo state,” Secondus said.

Secondus added that “what we are seeking is that our very highly judiciary should review the Imo state judgement, we are not against you, we are only against the error, all we seek for is a review of the error because the figures are not adding up”.

Please review, revisit and if possible, reverse the Imo state judgement, Secondus pleaded.

Immediately the protest ended, another group of protesters with placards were seen protesting against PDP’s demands.

They had placards that read that ‘Imo State is now on the Next Level’, PDP’s action is a desecration of the judiciary and others that were against the PDP’s protest.