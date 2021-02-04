In blatant violation of Police Act, Buhari extends Adamu’s tenure as IGP

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support us

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu, by three months despite the completion of his tenure as the inspector-general of police (IGP), on Monday.

Muhammad Dingyadi, Nigerian minister of police affairs, announced this to newsmen on Thursday in the State House, Abuja.

He said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for the proper selection of a new police helmsman.

On Monday, while fielding questions on Channels Television, Garba Shehu, a senior presidential spokesperson had said there was no date for the announcement of a new IGP, raising suspicion among Nigerians that there were plans for tenure elongation for Adamu.

Buhari violates Police Act

The 2020 amended Police Act, signed into law by Buhari in September last year specifically spelt out the tenureship of any personnel of the police force. The Act pegs the retirement age of police officers at 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

Part 111 Section 7 (6) of the Act, which repealed the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, prescribed a four-year single tenure for a person appointed to the office of the IGP subject to the provisions of clause 18 (8), which stipulates that every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

Also, under the Police Act, Adamu’s tenure extension also violates Section 7 (6), which fixes a single term of four years without an option of extension of tenure for the holder of the office of the IGP.