23.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

INEC expresses concerns over violence in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood
Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised alarm over the cycle of violence witnessed in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in the three states.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu expressed this concern during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja, on Friday, July 28, where the 2023 general elections were reviewed.

Present at the meeting were the Co-Chair of ICCES and National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Yakubu stressed the need to learn from the challenges faced during the 2023 general elections and improve performance not only for the upcoming general election but also for the bye-elections, eight off-cycle governorship elections, and other electoral activities scheduled over the next three years.

    “As we review the conduct of the last general election, we also need to focus our attention on the forthcoming bye-elections and the three off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States. Campaigns in public in the three states commenced on 14th July 2023 and will continue until Thursday 9th November 2023 i.e. 24 hours to the opening of polls on Saturday 11th November 2023.

    “Already, there are ominous signs in the form of violent clashes between opposing political parties and candidates. While maintaining strict neutrality, security agencies should take decisive action against purveyors of violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process,” Yakubu said.

    Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Ribadu pledged unalloyed support to ensure peaceful elections throughout the country. He also commended INEC for its efforts in employing advanced technologies, which he believes will enhance the credibility of future elections and stabilise democracy in Nigeria.

    Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Conflict and Security

    Troops kill 59 terrorists, recover oil worth N388m in 11 days

    AMID the high level of insecurity in the country, the military high command said...
    Human Rights

    Brides by barter – Inside story of Niger state communities where young girls are forced into marriages

    This investigation looks into the practice of forced marriages on young girls in several...
    News Analysis

    Petrol price: No relief in sight as domestic refining drags, market forces unfavourable

    IT appears there would be no let yet in the surging pump price of...
    News

    Tinubu moves to create 1 million digital jobs with support from Google

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed his commitment to partner global tech giant, Google Incorporated,...
    News

    Tinubu convenes ECOWAS summit to address Niger coup

    FOLLOWING the coup in Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as the...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Brides by barter – Inside story of Niger state communities where young girls are forced into marriages
    Next article
    Troops kill 59 terrorists, recover oil worth N388m in 11 days

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.