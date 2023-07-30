From curls to costs: How economic challenges shape women’s hairdos

WOMEN’s hair care has been an integral part of grooming practices for centuries, reflecting societal norms, fashion trends and personal preferences.

However, economic fluctuations and financial constraints can significantly impact how women approach and invest in their hair care routines.

The choices and behaviours of women regarding hair care products, salon services and overall grooming practices have been greatly affected by the current economic situation in the country.

Speaking to The ICIR, the manager of Beauty by Inavina Salon, Abuja, Victory Omono said the business has been severely affected by the economy, leading to skyrocketing prices which have now doubled compared to their previous levels.

“The economy has affected us tremendously, prices have skyrocketed. The prices of hair products and extensions have changed compared to before”, she said.

She added that hairstylists now “negotiate prices with customers to keep them as they do not troop in like before”. “Most of them only make cornrows and wear wigs to cover it and look good,” Omono added.

Speaking with The ICIR, proprietor of Hairs by Pandora, Happiness Newman, explained how the economy has affected her business.

“The economy has not been friendly at all, it has really affected my business. The hike in the prices of things is not funny. Some clients even find it difficult to get transportation and so business has not been the way it used to be. There are times I will have a braiding appointment and the next thing, they call to cancel, blaming it on lack of transport fare,” she said.

Additionally, she disclosed that she has adjusted her rates, ensuring to keep them affordable, as many of her customers have resorted to cutting their hair amid the challenging economic conditions.

“My rates have changed but not too much, it is still very affordable. Most of my customers have cut their hair. They complain and say instead of carrying the hair without braiding it, they will rather be on low-cut.”

“Also, prices of hair products have greatly increased and this is alarming. People can barely afford two attachments at the moment, hence the trending ‘Hilda Baci’s style’”.

A lady who recently decided to cut her hair due to the high cost of maintaining it, told The ICIR that she couldn’t handle the expenses anymore.

“I had to cut my hair because of the cost of making it and most times it doesn’t last more than three weeks. For me to make a standard hair, I will be spending nothing less than 10k which might last for just three weeks.

“The cost of washing and setting was N500 but now N1000 in my area, Kubwa and that is as a result of the cost of fuel since most of these beauty salons use their generators almost all the time. Braiding moved from N2500 to N4000 depending on the style, there are some that are more.

“A major concern is the price of attachments. As at February I got it for N1400 but it is now N2200 for the small pack and the quantity has reduced with an increased price so you will be forced to get two to three packs depending on the style”, she stated.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

The lady explained she would rather get a haircut and use the money for food, considering the high cost of living.

“Instead of using such money on a hair that won’t last me I prefer to use it to get foodstuffs since the cost of living has also increased. It is cost effective because I will only need to spend 1000 every month to cut my hair in my area as a lady”, she added.

Meanwhile, another lady, Ese noted that despite being affected by the current state of the economy, which has also led to high expenses for hairdressing, she will not cut her hair.

“I know that the economy is bad now and hairstylists are increasing their prices but no matter how bad it gets, I will not cut my hair. Rather, I will look for other styles and also wear my wigs”, she said.