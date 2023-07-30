22.1 C
Abuja
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

From curls to costs: How economic challenges shape women’s hairdos

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Related

WOMEN’s hair care has been an integral part of grooming practices for centuries, reflecting societal norms, fashion trends and personal preferences.

However, economic fluctuations and financial constraints can significantly impact how women approach and invest in their hair care routines.

The choices and behaviours of women regarding hair care products, salon services and overall grooming practices have been greatly affected by the current economic situation in the country.

Speaking to The ICIR, the manager of Beauty by Inavina Salon, Abuja, Victory Omono said the business has been severely affected by the economy, leading to skyrocketing prices which have now doubled compared to their previous levels.

“The economy has affected us tremendously, prices have skyrocketed. The prices of hair products and extensions have changed compared to before”, she said.

She added that hairstylists now “negotiate prices with customers to keep them as they do not troop in like before”. “Most of them only make cornrows and wear wigs to cover it and look good,” Omono added.

Speaking with The ICIR, proprietor of Hairs by Pandora, Happiness Newman, explained how the economy has affected her business.

“The economy has not been friendly at all, it has really affected my business. The hike in the prices of things is not funny. Some clients even find it difficult to get transportation and so business has not been the way it used to be. There are times I will have a braiding appointment and the next thing, they call to cancel, blaming it on lack of transport fare,” she said.

Additionally, she disclosed that she has adjusted her rates, ensuring to keep them affordable, as many of her customers have resorted to cutting their hair amid the challenging economic conditions.

“My rates have changed but not too much, it is still very affordable. Most of my customers have cut their hair. They complain and say instead of carrying the hair without braiding it, they will rather be on low-cut.”

“Also, prices of hair products have greatly increased  and this is alarming. People can barely afford two attachments  at the moment, hence the trending ‘Hilda Baci’s style’”.

A lady on low cut. Source: Instagram
A lady on low cut. Source: Instagram

A lady who recently decided to cut her hair due to the high cost of maintaining it, told The ICIR that she couldn’t handle the expenses anymore.

“I had to cut my hair because of the cost of making it and most times it doesn’t last more than three weeks. For me to make a standard hair, I will be spending nothing less than 10k which might last for just three weeks.

“The cost of washing and setting was N500 but now N1000 in my area, Kubwa and that is as a result of the cost of fuel since most of these beauty salons use their generators almost all the time. Braiding moved from N2500 to N4000 depending on the style, there are some that are more.

“A major concern is the price of attachments. As at February I got it for N1400 but it is now N2200 for the small pack and the quantity has reduced with an increased price so you will be forced to get two to three packs depending on the style”, she stated.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The lady explained she would rather get a haircut and use the money for food, considering the high cost of living.

    “Instead of using such money on a hair that won’t last me I prefer to use it to get foodstuffs since the cost of living has also increased. It is cost effective because I will only need to spend 1000 every month to cut my hair in my area as a lady”, she added.

    Meanwhile, another lady, Ese noted that despite being affected by the current state of the economy, which has also led to high expenses for hairdressing, she will not cut her hair.

    “I know that the economy is bad now and hairstylists are increasing their prices but no matter how bad it gets, I will not cut my hair. Rather, I will look for other styles and also wear my wigs”, she said.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Featured News

    NDLEA raises alarm as drug abuse among women surges

    THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed concern as drug abuse among...
    News

    Immigration seeks enhanced logistics for safeguarding marine borders

    THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demanded enhanced logistics to ensure proper discharge of...
    Featured News

    Amid hike in petrol pump price, FG urges Nigerians to consider bicycles for transportation

    AMID the hike in the pump price of petrol, the Federal Government has urged...
    News

    Humanitarian aid to continue in Niger despite coup — UN

    THE United Nations (UN) says it will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Niger...
    News

    Labour insists on strike as meeting with FG ends in deadlock

    THE meeting between Organised Labour and Federal Government, at the Presidential Villa on Friday,...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    NDLEA raises alarm as drug abuse among women surges

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.