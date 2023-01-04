31.1 C
Abuja

INEC receives last batch of BVAS machines

Politics and GovernanceElections
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
The INEC chairman and his team during the reception of the new set of BVAS
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, January 3 received the last batch of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, 52 days to the commencement of 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, January 4, and signed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

According to the statement, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt to facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines.

“In furtherance of the preparations for the 2023 General Election, the Commission, yesterday, 3rd January 2023, received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation machines with 52 days to the election.

“The Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials of the Commission were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the BVAS. Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and airport security officials were at the airport to receive the INEC team.

“To facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

“Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to States of the federation ahead of the elections. With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday, the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials,” parts of the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The Commission reiterated its determination to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive election anchored on technology.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

DSS arrests ISWAP commander, associate over Kogi bomb blast

THE Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested one of the commanders...
Business and Economy

Borrowing to fund budget starves private sector of funds – economists

ECONOMICS have warned the Federal government that rising budget deficit and debt servicing will...
Crime

EFCC secures 3,785 convictions in 2022

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a total of 3785 convictions across all...
National News

Reps warn EFCC against selling recovered assets to looters

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been warned against selling recovered proceeds...
Conflict and Security

Buhari okays deployment of technology to combat insecurity in South-East

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to combat insecurity in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
DSS arrests ISWAP commander, associate over Kogi bomb blast

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.