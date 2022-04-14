28.1 C
Abuja

INEC suspends voter registration in Imo LGA after killing of staff by gunmen

Bankole Abe
1min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State after a staff was shot dead by gunmen.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC.

According to the statement, the staff, Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

Two other staff involved in the registration exercise at the polling unit are missing, according to the statement.

“Prior to this incident, the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the state,” the statement said.

The statement further disclosed that efforts are being made to locate the missing staff.

“The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.

INEC expressed hopes that security agencies would unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

