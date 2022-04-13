45% of completed voters’ registrations nationwide are invalid — INEC

— 1 min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said about 45 per cent to 60 per cent of completed voters’ registrations across the country are invalid.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed during a press briefing on the outcome of the first and second quarters of the Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise, said invalid registrations will not be included in the voters register.

He said, “Sadly, it seems that many registrants, either out of ignorance that they do not need to re-register if they had done so before, or a belief that our systems will not detect this infraction, have gone out to register again. This is despite repeated warnings by the Commission against this illegal action.

“In addition, there are also registrants whose data were incomplete and did not meet our Business Rules for inclusion in the register. Both categories i.e. the failure of ABIS and incomplete data constitute invalid registrations.

“Presently, nearly 45 per cent of completed registrations nationwide are invalid, rising to as high as 60 per cent or more in some states.

“This infraction happened in all states of the Federation. No state is immune from it. These invalid registrations will not be included in the Register of Voters.”

Yakubu added that the registration figures, including the percentages of valid and invalid registrations on state-by-state basis, would be published on INEC’s website and social media platforms.

- Advertisement -

Expressing concern at the large number invalid registrations, Yakubu said INEC staff found to be responsible would be sanctioned.

For the pre-registration option, Yakubu said 1,014,382 registrants completed the process while 1,509,076 registered physically at the registration centres nationwide.

Also, 671,106 Nigerians submitted requests to update their records, transfer their registration from where they are currently registered to other locations or for the replacement of their lost or damaged PVCs.

Announcing that a total of 1,854,859 Permanent Voters’ Cards are ready, Yakubu said the commission will not allow collection by proxy.

“After completing the data clean up, the Commission has printed 1,390,519 PVCs for genuine new registrants. In addition, 464,340 PVCs for verified applicants for transfer or replacement of cards have also been printed.

“Consequently, a total of 1,854,859 PVCs are now ready. They will be delivered to our State offices across the country over the Easter holiday,” he said.