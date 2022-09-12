28.2 C
Abuja

INMA offers Elevate scholarships for media professionals

Blessing Otoibhi
THE International News Media Association, (INMA), with support from the Google News Initiative, is accepting applications for the Elevate scholarships. 

The scholarship programme is designed to strengthen the future of the news business by embracing and elevating historically underrepresented and disadvantaged groups below the senior management level at news media companies. 

Early to mid-career journalists and other media professionals can apply for scholarships. 

The scholarships will equip new faces and voices with strong news industry fundamentals, as well as with networking and mentoring opportunities. 

Scholarship recipients will gain free access to three INMA masterclasses, receive a free membership in INMA for one year, participate in a mentoring video meet-up, and more. 

The organiser says, “Removing obstacles for equitable inclusion in news industry training and development can shatter the glass ceiling for professionals from under-represented groups, which hampers innovation and the future of news media.”

The application deadline is September  23, 2022.

Interested applicants can apply here. 

 

 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

