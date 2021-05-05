Insecurity: Nine Nigerian Police officers die in one week

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Police suffered attacks on their stations, resulting in the death of nine officers in one week, The ICIR has found.

Many Police stations were attacked in the last one week, including Abaomege division in Ebonyi State, and Oriagu division in Imo State. There was also an attempted attack on Ika division, Akwa Ibom State.

Both attacks on Abaomege and Oriagu divisions claimed the lives of seven officers, with an officer reported to have been fatally wounded.

The attack on Oriagu Police Division, Imo State, happened on April 26, freeing a yet unknown number of detainees. But it also claimed the lives of six officers.

Besides the Police, it was reported that the operation also left two other security operatives dead.

Two lives of Police officers were lost in an attempted attack on Ika division, Akwa Ibom State. The deceased officers were reported to have been ambushed on their way home – after duty on April 27.

The attack on Abaomege Police division, on the other hand, took place on May 1. It was a full-scale assault by suspected ‘armed hoodlums,’ who destroyed property and carted away valuables, according to a report.

Prior to the week under review, five police officers had been murdered in brazen attacks on Nigerian Police stations/ formations.

On April 19 alone, two Police divisions in the South-East states of Anambra and Abia were attacked.

At Uzuakoli Police division, Abia State, there was an attack without any recorded casualty.

However, in Zone 13 police division, zonal headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State, two officers’ lives were lost in an assault on the station that left many of their vehicles burnt.

Two officers were also killed in Adani, Enugu State, on April 21. Others were injured and the suspected gunmen also set the station on fire.