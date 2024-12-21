Insecurity: Plateau police ban night grazing, farming, other operations during festive season

THE Plateau State Police Command has banned night grazing, farming, and other nocturnal activities across five local government areas of the state from December 23, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

The move, aimed at ensuring a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration, was announced by the state commissioner of police, Emmanuel Adesina, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Alabo Alfred.

It warned that violators of the restrictions would face the full weight of the law.

Yuletide, celebrated from late December into the New Year, sees a surge in mobility, public gatherings, and commercial activities, often leading to heightened security challenges.

It typically spans from December 21 to January 1 (New Year’s Day), with the primary focus being on December 25 (Christmas Day).

The police said the decision to ban night grazing among others followed a strategic security meeting held at the command headquarters in Jos, the state capital, with council chairmen from the affected areas.

The local governments include Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, and Mangu, which have previously experienced security challenges.

According to the statement, the restrictions cover night grazing by herders, night farming by farmers, late-night operations of beer parlours, night mining activities, and the operation of commercial motorcycles (Okada).

The statement further revealed that commercial tricycles, popularly known as “Keke NAPEP,” would also be banned from operating within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis on December 25, 26, and January 1, 2025.

The police emphasised that these restrictions, which will be enforced between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., were part of efforts to maintain peace in the state during the festive season.

The statement read in part, “The Plateau State commissioner of police has put in place effective security arrangements and made all necessary deployments to all the 17 local government areas to ensure that there are no threats to the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“After due consultation with his management team and critical stakeholders within the state, the Plateau State commissioner of police during a stakeholders meeting today has placed restrictions on the following activities from 23rd December 2024 to 3rd January 2025 in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, and Mangu Local Government Areas: night grazing by herders, night farming by farmers, late night operation of beer parlours, night mining activities and operation of commercial motorcycles (Okada).

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





“The CP also wishes to announce to the general public that there will be a ban on the activities of commercial tricycles also known as “Keke NAPEP” within the Jos Bukuru metropolis from 25th to 26th December 2024 and on the 1st of January, 2025. He also wishes to reiterate that the total ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles remains in force.”

Adesina assured residents that the command had deployed officers to major flashpoints and was working with the military, other security agencies, and local vigilante groups to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The command appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies during the festive season and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, stressing that the measures were not meant to intimidate anyone but to safeguard public safety.

“We want you to note that all of our policies are for the peace and security of all Plateau residents, and not meant to intimidate or inconvenience anyone”, the statement added.