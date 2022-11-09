Police arrest over 50 suspected robbers in Rivers

THE River State Police Command has arrested over 50 suspected robbers during a raid in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The suspected criminals were arrested when a combined team of security officials raided their hideout near a brothel along Azikiwe Street in the Mile 2 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The arrest followed a distress call to the police that the hoodlums were robbing residents at gunpoint and carting away their mobile telephones and other valuables.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, who spoke to PUNCH Newspaper, confirmed the arrest and said an investigation was ongoing.

“We got information about a criminal hideout and that these boys were robbing people at gunpoint in that Azikiwe area.

“So, the joint patrol team quickly moved in and chased them. They ran into one hotel (a brothel). And that hotel is a black spot in that area. 51 of them were apprehended. They are currently being profiled and helping the police with useful information that can give us a breakthrough.”

Asked if some of those arrested may not have been wrongly picked, she said investigation was ongoing, adding, “Anyone found to be innocent will be released, while others will be charged in court.”

The Police spokesperson called for the support of the residents in volunteering useful information that may lead to the arrest of criminals disturbing the state.