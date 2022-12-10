35.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest suspected robbers in Delta, recover car, firearms

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Police
Logo of the Nigerian police
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspects for armed robbery and selling cartridges to criminals.

This was disclosed in a statement  issued today by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Bright Edafe.

“On 08/12/2022 at about 1630hrs, Dragon Patrol teams on stop-and-, search duty along Warri/Sapele road intercepted a black GLK Mercedes Benz SUV with registration number BEN-734-EZ conveying two male occupants for a routine search.

“When a search was conducted on the car and the passengers, one Barreta pistol and one locally made revolver pistol  were recovered and the two suspects, one Joshua Oweke ‘m’, aged 35yrs of Gbulebu community in Edo State and Nicolas Binakeye ‘m’ aged 25yrs of First Road, Akenfa, in Bayelsa State were arrested. Exhibits in custody and investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

Edafe also noted that three members of a syndicate in the Boboroku community, Jesse, were arrested following intelligence gathered by the security operatives.

“Acting on this report, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the Command’s Raiders Squadron to carry out a sting operation on the said hideout.

“In compliance with this directive, the Commander, Raiders Squadron, detailed operatives who stormed the hideout at Boboroku Jesse Ethiope-West LGA, and arrested one Victoria Willams ‘f’ and two (2) others, all from Boboroku community in Jesse. One hundred and thirty (130) live cartridges were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” he noted.

- Advertisement -

A Lexus saloon car snatched at gunpoint was also recovered by security operatives in Ughelli.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

FG bans articulated vehicles from using second Niger Bridge

THE Federal government has banned articulated vehicles from plying the second Niger Bridge when...
Featured News

N-Power: D’Banj released, says he has no business with fraud

POPULAR Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’Banj, has said said he has...
News

FG, WHO inaugurate health emergency responders in Abuja

THE Nigerian government, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), inaugurated the first...
Data Stories

30% of childhood deaths caused by malaria – NMEP

MALARIA accounts for 30 per cent deaths among children in Nigeria, according to the...
News

Qatar 2022: Livakovic’s heroics come clutch for Croatia, Brazil out

CROATIA took the glory on Friday in the penalty shootout against Brazil and became...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG bans articulated vehicles from using second Niger Bridge

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.