Police arrest suspected robbers in Delta, recover car, firearms

THE Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspects for armed robbery and selling cartridges to criminals.

This was disclosed in a statement issued today by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Bright Edafe.

“On 08/12/2022 at about 1630hrs, Dragon Patrol teams on stop-and-, search duty along Warri/Sapele road intercepted a black GLK Mercedes Benz SUV with registration number BEN-734-EZ conveying two male occupants for a routine search.

“When a search was conducted on the car and the passengers, one Barreta pistol and one locally made revolver pistol were recovered and the two suspects, one Joshua Oweke ‘m’, aged 35yrs of Gbulebu community in Edo State and Nicolas Binakeye ‘m’ aged 25yrs of First Road, Akenfa, in Bayelsa State were arrested. Exhibits in custody and investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

Edafe also noted that three members of a syndicate in the Boboroku community, Jesse, were arrested following intelligence gathered by the security operatives.

“Acting on this report, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the Command’s Raiders Squadron to carry out a sting operation on the said hideout.

“In compliance with this directive, the Commander, Raiders Squadron, detailed operatives who stormed the hideout at Boboroku Jesse Ethiope-West LGA, and arrested one Victoria Willams ‘f’ and two (2) others, all from Boboroku community in Jesse. One hundred and thirty (130) live cartridges were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” he noted.

A Lexus saloon car snatched at gunpoint was also recovered by security operatives in Ughelli.