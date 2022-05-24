29.1 C
Abuja

Insurgents kill 40 farmers in Borno community

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Insurgency: Over 40 farmers killed in Borno community
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

ABOUT forty residents of Borno were reportedly killed after insurgents invaded farms in Rann, a community in Kala-Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Sunday.

The insurgents were said to have arrived in the community on motorcycles and attacked residents with guns and machetes.

According to The Cable, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, said insurgents loyal to a Boko Haram faction were responsible for the attack.

“Over 40 farmers were killed, and some of the bodies were dismembered while some were tied up and their throats slit by the terrorists.

“The victims were buried on Monday with residents saying many others are yet to be accounted for,” Makama said.

Reports say many of the insurgents surrounded the harmless civilians and killed them.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, and Pubic Relations Officer of Borno State Police Command, Sani Mohammed, were unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

They didn’t respond to calls and messages sent to their phones by The ICIR.

The attack comes almost two years after over 40 farmers were killed in Borno.

The farmers were killed by suspected Boko Haram members while harvesting their crops in the farm.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

How residents contribute to insecurity in Anambra – Police

ANAMBRA State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has blamed the high level of insecurity...
Media Opportunities

The Constructive Institute offers global journalism conference

THE Constructive Institute is inviting registrations for its 4th Global Constructive Journalism Conference. The conference...
Education

ASUP may extend strike by two weeks – President

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) may extend its ongoing two-week warning strike...
News

Wike dissolves cabinet, sacks Chief of Staff

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC). The governor's spokesperson...
Elections

2023: Ondo senator loses re-election bid, blames Mimiko

PATRICK Akinyelure, a two-term senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow residents contribute to insecurity in Anambra – Police

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.