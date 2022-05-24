Insurgents kill 40 farmers in Borno community

— 1 min read

ABOUT forty residents of Borno were reportedly killed after insurgents invaded farms in Rann, a community in Kala-Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Sunday.

The insurgents were said to have arrived in the community on motorcycles and attacked residents with guns and machetes.

According to The Cable, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, said insurgents loyal to a Boko Haram faction were responsible for the attack.

“Over 40 farmers were killed, and some of the bodies were dismembered while some were tied up and their throats slit by the terrorists.

“The victims were buried on Monday with residents saying many others are yet to be accounted for,” Makama said.

Reports say many of the insurgents surrounded the harmless civilians and killed them.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, and Pubic Relations Officer of Borno State Police Command, Sani Mohammed, were unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

They didn’t respond to calls and messages sent to their phones by The ICIR.

The attack comes almost two years after over 40 farmers were killed in Borno.

The farmers were killed by suspected Boko Haram members while harvesting their crops in the farm.