Int’l Center for Journalists accepts entries for storytelling award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), in collaboration with the Elliott family and ONE, is accepting entries for the 2023 Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling.

The award honors up-and-coming journalists in Africa who strive to strengthen people’s voices and illuminate the transformational change taking place on the continent.

The contest is named after distinguished editor, former ONE CEO, and longtime ICFJ board member, Michael Elliott.

Winners will receive a US$5,000 cash prize and a personalized crystal award. The winners can spend up to two weeks at The Economist headquarters in London, or complete a study tour of United States newsrooms to learn new skills and share knowledge.

English-speaking journalists working for print, broadcast and online news media based in Africa can enter this contest.

The organisers say the applicants must have no more than 10 years of journalism experience and must submit one published story that exemplifies Africa through thoughtful reporting and excellent storytelling.

The submission can be web, audio, video, visual or mixed media. The submitted story must have been published between December 1, 2021, and December 1, 2022.

The published story or broadcast must be submitted in English. Works in other languages must include English translations.

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.