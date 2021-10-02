IPOB restates order to remove Nigerian flag from all places in South-East

— 1min read

In a statement on Friday by its Spokesperson Emma Powerful, IPOB vowed to dismantle Nigerian flags still hoisted in the region.

He warned institutions in the region against failure to comply with the directive by removing Nigerian flags within their domain.

“We equally appreciate and commend those institutions and churches including companies who, on their own, dismantled Nigeria flags in their premises. IPOB will never relent in our resolve to restore Biafra,” he said.

“Any institution, company, hotel, etc that is yet to comply with this directive should stop waiting for us to remove the flags for them. They should simply do the needful because disobedience is not a good option.”

In late September, IPOB had warmed that Nigerian flags were no longer allowed in the region.

“IPOB has declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional, IPOB leadership will communicate to Banks directly and give them the reason they must peacefully bring down Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way,” IPOB had said.

IPOB had also ordered residents to sit at home in protest of Nigeria’s Independence Day, saying that it was a sign of rejection of “the evil construct called Nigeria.”

There were reports yesterday that some religious houses and corporations in the region heeded the order to remove Nigerian flags because of the fear of being attacked and visited with terror.

IPOB had, in recent times, given all manner of orders to residents in the South-East. In August, the group had declared a weekly sit-at-home for residents in protest of the arrest and detention of its leader and founder Nnamdi Kanu. The order was, however, suspended after a purported intervention of Kanu, who directed that the exercise should only be observed on the days of his appearance in court.

Despite the suspension, the majority of residents still observe the order, shunning business and commercial activities for fear of being attacked by hoodlums who have hijacked the situation.

Last month, the group threatened to declare a month-long lockdown in the South-East if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not produced in his next court appearance slated for October 21, 2021.

Socio-political groups, including the Ohaeneze Ndigbo and eminent persons from the region, have continued to raise concerns about the devasting economic consequences IPOB’s numerous orders have had on the region.