Iran confirms supreme leader Khamenei is dead after US attacks

IRANIAN media have confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following massive, coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel that have dramatically escalated tensions across the Middle East.

The ICIR reported on Saturday that Khamenei was reportedly not in Tehran when missiles from the US and Israel hit Iran. He was reportedly transferred to a secure location.

Iranian state television announced Khamenei’s death hours after US and Israeli strikes triggered immediate retaliation, with missile and drone attacks reported in Israel and several Gulf states, deepening what analysts now describe as an undeclared regional war.

The killing of Iran’s most powerful political and religious authority marks the most consequential leadership loss in the Islamic Republic since the 1989 death of Ruhollah Khomeini, signalling a potential turning point not only for Iran but for global security.

Reports from major Iranian cities describe panic buying, traffic congestion, and families fleeing urban centres amid fears of sustained bombardment and internal instability.

The uncertainty surrounding succession traditionally controlled by clerical institutions has heightened anxiety among citizens already strained by economic sanctions and political isolation.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump described the moment as “the greatest chance for Iranians to take back their country,” while warning Tehran against further retaliation, threatening unprecedented military force if attacks continue.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation delivered a “mortal blow” to what Israel calls the regional “axis of evil,” adding that Israeli forces would maintain military pressure.

As missile exchanges continue and world powers call for restraint, the question facing the international community is no longer whether tensions will rise, but how far the confrontation will spread and who will control Iran’s future in the absence of its supreme leader.

Within hours of the announcement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council ordered the formation of a temporary leadership council to stabilise governance and prevent internal unrest.

Security officials warned separatist movements against exploiting the crisis, accusing the United States and Israel of attempting to fragment the country.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf declared that Iran would continue Khamenei’s political and ideological path, signalling continuity rather than reform in the immediate aftermath.

Footage released by Iranian media showed Khamenei’s final public address on February 17, delivered shortly after indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran began in Geneva.

In the speech, he defended Iran’s weapons development as essential deterrence, warning that nations without military strength risk domination by adversaries, remarks now viewed as a defining statement of his final political position.

Unlike elected presidents, Iran’s Supreme Leader holds ultimate authority over the military, judiciary, intelligence services, and nuclear policy.

Analysts warn that without a single undisputed successor, competing factions within Iran’s political and security establishment could struggle for influence, increasing the risk of miscalculation in an already volatile conflict, as Khamenei’s sudden death creates a rare and dangerous power vacuum at a time of active military confrontation.