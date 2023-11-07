Irish chef beats Nigeria’s Hilda Baci in longest cooking marathon

IRISH Chef, Alan Fisher has surpassed Nigerian Guinness World Record (GWR) holder Hilda Baci for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

This was made known by GWR on Tuesday, November 7.

Fisher, who is based in Japan, carried out the attempt surpassing Hilda Baci by over 24 hours thereby cooking continuously for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

He also claimed the longest baking marathon by an individual, with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record holder, Wendy Sandner from the United States of America (USA), who baked for 31 hours, 16 minutes.

According to GWR, Fisher said he carried out the challenge to represent himself and Irish food with support from his local community, which kept him going through fatigue and hallucinations.

“I was representing myself, my family, and Irish food and sharing our story. I couldn’t give up. That was the only option,” he said.

Over 550 kg of food and 3,360 portions of 32 Irish specialties were cooked by the Chef to break the record. He also attempted both records back-to-back, putting in nearly 160 hours in the kitchen.

Fisher’s feat is more than 24 hours longer than Hilda Baci’s previous record. His accomplishment came roughly five months after GWR validated Hilda’s cooking effort.

Baci cooked for 93 hours 11 minutes, breaking the previous record held by Indian Chef Lata Tondon, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Hilda Baci claimed that she had been obsessed with Guinness World Records for a long time and was eager to break a world record.

She also said she attempted the record to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “to inspire young African women to chase their dreams.” Baci gained global attention after her cooking stint in May 2023.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Hilda Baci congratulated the new record holder for his new achievements.

“Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”, she posted.