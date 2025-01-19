Israel agrees to release 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce deal

ISRAEL has agreed to release 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza truce deal reached recently.

The truce is to take effect on the eve of Donald Trump‘s inauguration for another term as President.

Mediator Egypt, said Saturday, January 18, that the prisoner’s release is in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a Gaza truce.

The 42-day ceasefire is set to begin today, Sunday, at 0630 GMT, and as part of the deal, Israel will be freeing a significant number of Palestinian prisoners.

According to the plan, 737 prisoners will be released later today (Sunday).

Countries like Qatar, Egypt, and the USA all played a role in mediating the agreement. It’s also worth noting that militants in Gaza will be releasing 33 hostages as part of the deal.

The ICIR reported that after over a year of conflict, a ceasefire agreement that includes the release of hostages was reached between Israel and Gaza.

Sky News reported that the truce, announced by Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is set to begin on Sunday, January 19.

This latest development followed prolonged negotiations in Doha, with the conflict leaving thousands dead, injured, or displaced in Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas war has taken a devastating toll, with over 50,000 lives lost and many more affected.

The ceasefire is a much-needed step towards peace, and it’s happening at a significant time – just before Trump’s inauguration for a second term.

The conflict has seen several airstrikes in Gaza, destroying infrastructure, homes, hospitals, and public facilities. Hospitals and humanitarian centres have reported severe shortages of essential supplies like water, electricity, and medical aid.

The

ICIR reported how Israel’s ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of around 250 hostages.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire deal reportedly includes a six-week initial phase during which Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from central Gaza, enabling displaced Palestinians to return to northern parts of the territory.

Humanitarian aid is also set to increase significantly as part of the agreement, offering some relief to Gaza’s beleaguered population.

Also, the deal includes plans for a second phase, to begin on the 16th day of the truce, focusing on the release of remaining hostages, including male Israeli soldiers, a permanent ceasefire, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.