Israeli military confirms Iran launched new wave of missiles towards Israel

THE ISRAELI military has confirmed a new wave of Iranian missiles was launched toward Israel on Saturday, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities after the United States announced it had begun major combat operations inside Iran.

Iran confirmed it had carried out its first large-scale drone assault against Israel, firing what it described as “dozens of attack drones” in retaliation for earlier strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The retaliatory action quickly expanded beyond Israel, with explosions reported across several Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar, raising fears of a widening regional conflict.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said a second round of missiles directed toward the country was successfully intercepted.

“All incoming missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching Qatari territory,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Instagram, assuring residents that the armed forces possess the full capability to safeguard national security. Authorities urged citizens to remain calm and follow official instructions.

According to CNN, by 2:30 p.m. local time in Qatar, multiple missile interceptions were reportedly heard across the country, underscoring the scale of the unfolding confrontation.

The escalation follows an announcement by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said American forces had begun “major combat operations in Iran,” aimed at dismantling Tehran’s missile capacity and nuclear programme. Trump also suggested the campaign could trigger political change within Iran, saying the objective was to secure long-term safety for the United States and its allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel and the United States were conducting joint military operations that would continue “as long as needed,” signalling a sustained campaign that analysts warn could engulf the broader Middle East.

The intensifying exchange between Iran, Israel and the United States has heightened global concern that the conflict could expand beyond bilateral strikes into a broader regional confrontation, threatening stability across the Middle East and international energy and security interests, as both sides signal readiness for prolonged operations.

The ICIR reported that on Saturday, explosions were heard in the Iranian cities of Kermanshah, Lorestan, Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj.

Defence Minister Israel Katz had said, “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel.”

The attack followed a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June and repeated US.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that American forces had launched what he described as “major combat operations” against Iran, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington.

Trump said the US military had begun large-scale operations aimed at eliminating what he called “imminent threats” posed by the Iranian government to American citizens, troops, and allied nations.

Military analysts say Iran’s rapid response is now testing the extensive U.S.-backed defence architecture built across the Gulf and surrounding areas.

Retired US Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton told CNN that Iran’s speed in launching counterstrikes was unexpected, given intelligence assessments suggesting its missile-launch capacity had been weakened by earlier attacks.

“This defensive posture that has been established over months and years in the Gulf region is now being put to the test,” Leighton said, noting that Tehran appeared more prepared for a large-scale assault than anticipated.

According to intelligence estimates cited by the analyst, Iran may possess only about a third of the missile launchers it had before attacks last year, making the rapid retaliation particularly notable.