It is joke taken too far, Fayemi reacts to suspension by party’s faction

KAYODE Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State has reacted to his purported suspension by a faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The ICIR had reported on Friday how the party’s faction in the state led by Anthony Adeniyi in Ekiti announced the suspension of the governor from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The faction particularly pinned down the suspension on the Governor’s role in the just-concluded Edo State governorship election where the party lost to Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Anthony Adeniyi’s led faction also described the Paul Omotoso-led state executives of the party which suspended Babafemi Ojudu and ten others on Thursday for disobeying the directive of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), as illegal.

However, while reacting to his suspension, Fayemi through Olayinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, described his suspension as a joke taken too far.

Oyebode said the APC as a party is governed by laws, adding that members of the group cannot hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension they lack the locus to handle.

“While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, local government or state level,” Oyebode said.

“The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.”

He added that his boss “however remains unperturbed by this antics of suspended members.”

While stating that Fayemi remains the leader of the party in the state, Oyebode urged members of APC in the state to disregard the news of the suspension adding that it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the party’s national body has nullified the suspension of the governor and other purported suspensions in the state.

Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement on Friday stated that it was yet to receive any communication about all the purported suspensions.

“The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported ‘suspension’ of the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Kayode Fayemi, as well as an earlier reported ‘indefinite suspension’ of some other party members in the state.”

“The actions are a nullity as the party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported ‘suspensions.’ We strongly advise all members to adhere to our party constitution,” he said.

He added that governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State, adding that Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid, and duly recognised Executive.