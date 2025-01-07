back to top

JAMB remits N6bn to FG out of nearly N23bn generated in 2024

Reading time: 1 mins
Education
2024 UTME: 76% of 1.8m candidates score below 200
JAMB candidates taking the CBT examination/ Credit: Business Day
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) remitted ₦6 billion to the Nigerian government’s treasury out of nearly N23 billion it generated in 2024. 

This was revealed in the Board’s weekly bulletin issued on Monday, January 6, by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the statement, JAMB generated N22.9 billion (N22,996,653,265.25) in 2024. 

Out of this amount, it remitted N6 billion (N6,034,605,510.69) as operating surplus to the government.

In addition, the Board noted that the N1,500 reduction in the cost of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) form fees for candidates, multiplied by the number of beneficiaries, raised the total remittance value to N9,013,068,510.69.

JAMB credited the surplus to its efficient management and successful conduct of the 2024 UTME. 

The Board further noted that under the leadership of its registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, it had contributed over N50 billion to the nation’s treasury in the past seven years.

“As we reflect on 2024, it is essential to uphold our commitment to transparency by sharing our financial performance for the year. In 2024, the Board generated a total income of N22,996,653,265.25. 

“From this amount, It expended N18,198,739,362.68 towards conducting examinations (UTME), paid service providers, and covering essential expenses, including staff claims amounting to N2,119,571,022.88,” the bulletin read. 

It added that “In 2024, the Board remitted N6,034,605,510.69 to the government. When combined with the N1,500 reduction per form for candidates multiplied by the number of candidates that benefited in 2024, the total remittance by JAMB would amount to N9,013,068,510.69.”

Read Also:

2023: How millions of Nigerian students may be disenfranchised
2024 UTME: 76% of 1.8m candidates score below 200
80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME nationwide
ASUP gives FG two-week ultimatum to meet demands

The Board remitted N2 billion as its interim surplus for the 2023 operating year to the Federal Government.

Benjamin said in a statement that more would be remitted as its operations for the year are completed. 

The JAMB said it remitted N3.51 billion to the Federal Government as operating surplus for 2021.

 Benjamin noted in a statement that the remittance was in line with Oloyede’s commitment to prudent management of public resources.


     

     

    This was as the JAMB Registrar in 2022 stated that the Board remitted no less than N50 billion to the Federal Government since 2016.

    He explained that the N50 billion was the surplus remaining after covering the expenses of conducting the examination. 

    He attributed the remittance to measures implemented for cost control, preventing financial leakages, and minimising corruption.

    The registrar noted that the “humongous  returns” stood in contrast to the approximately N52 million which represented the Board’s total remittance over its previous 40 years.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement