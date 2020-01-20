JAMB sanctions fraudulent e-PIN outlets, revokes licences

Advertisement

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apprehended fraudulent agents who were caught selling e-PINS for the ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registrations above the prescribed fee.

As stated in a bulletin made available to The ICIR on Monday, the agents: Abdulrasak Adiza, Matthew Joe, Obekee Godday, and Inyang Patrick, were caught by monitoring teams sent to various locations to inspect the sale of e-PINS to students.

The agents were immediately sanctioned, and their licenses revoked.

It was stated that the prescribed fee for the 2020 UTME/DE e-PINs would be N3,500 and the reading text, N500 and outlets were warned not to vend the ePINS at any price above the stipulated amount as doing that would attract sanction.

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the registrar in the statement frowned at outlets that disregarded the set rule and ignore due process.

He said, “It has come to the knowledge of the Board that agents of certain registered sale outlets are vending the JAMB registration e-PINs at a cost higher than the prescribed fee. Consequently, the Board has revoked the licences of the outlets involved in the fraudulent act so as to send a warning signal to others. The arrested agents would be arraigned soon. It is on this note that we appeal to all outlets to register only credible tellers for vending.”

Oloyode said that the decision to revoke licenses was as to send a signal to other agents about the consequence awaiting them if they shun due process.

Meanwhile, JAMB had earlier suspended the use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the registration of 2020 UTME.

This was partly due to several complaints by candidates about difficulties in obtaining NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which include the allegation of extortion by officials of NIMC, as earlier reported by The ICIR.