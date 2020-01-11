JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 UTME registration

Advertisement

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is suspending the introduction of the use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the registration of 2020 Unified Tertiary Education Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“NIN is suspended for 2020 registration. Candidates are to only send their names to 55019 to create profile. No need for NIN for 2020 registration, Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar announced on Saturday in Abuja at a press briefing.

There have been complaints by candidates about difficulties in obtaining NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which include allegation of extortion against officials of NIMC.

The Board had announced that it would commence the sales of its registration forms for 2020 UTME from January 13, to February 17.

But more candidates say they could not obtain NIN which is a key requirement for registration.

Fabian Benjamin, the head, Media and Information of the board, had earlier stated that there was no going back on using NIN for the registration.

“We also want to emphasise the fact that there is no going back on the use of the National Identification Number (NIN), for the acquisition of the registration documents by prospective candidates.”

Benjamin also urged candidates seeking to sit for this year’s UTME and who are yet to acquire the NIN to intensify efforts to do so in order to participate in the examination.

“My advice to the candidates ahead of the registration is to ensure that they seek advice or help from officials of the board,” he said.

However, the use of NIN for the registration has to give way in the face of public pressure.

Over 650 computer based test (CBT) centres have so far been accredited for its upcoming examination.

The 2020 UTME has been fixed to hold between 14 March to 14 April 2020.