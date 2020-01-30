JAMB shuts down 38 CBT centres over malpractice, deficiency, parades operators in Abuja

Advertisement

THE JOINT Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed down over 38 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres over, violation of regulations and other malpractices.

The board’s action is in preparation for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and a bid to ensure an efficient condict of the examination.

Operators of some of the centre were paraded in Abuja by combined officers from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Three centres in Adamawa, Delta and Enugu states were suspended for extorting candidates directly and by proxy.

A centre in the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Federal Polytechnic ICT centre in Zamfara and two other centres in Gombe and Niger states were also suspended for technical deficiency.

One of the apprehended culprits, Ambrose Okogwa, a 65-years-old man in Delta state explained that he inflated the price of the examination form because he makes a living out of being a middleman between a commercial bank and a CBT centre in Umunede town of Delta state.

Speaking on the apprehension of the culprits, Is-haq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar condemning the activities noted that the board will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the examination form is sold at the stipulated price by the federal government.

“We would confront these unscrupulous elements, arrest them and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others,” Oloyede said.