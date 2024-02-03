Jigawa increases share in Kano Disco by 10%, targets stable electricity

THE Jigawa State Government, in partnership with Future Energies Africa, has increased its market share in Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) by 10 per cent from the previous seven per cent.

As part of the deal, the state government and KEDCO signed an innovative partnership to ensure stable electricity across the state.

The partnership will see KEDCO (and partners) invest in building up to 10 megawatts of solar-interconnected mini-grids in the key urban hubs of Dutse, Gumel, Hadejia, Kafin Hausa, Kazaure, and Ringim to augment power supply and ensure stable electricity across Jigawa state.

The Executive Director of Powerup Initiatives for Electricity, Adetayo Adegbemle, in a statement on Friday, February 2, about the deal, said the partnership would also see KEDCO complete the Gagarawa- Taura-Ringim line and connect the communities on the axis to the grid.

The agreement between the state and KEDCO will include the two parties partnering on joint electrification plans to raise access levels for electricity in the state to greater than 90 per cent by 2030, said the statement.

The electrification plans will include grid expansion, embedded generation, solar hybrid mini-grids, and solar home systems across the state.

“This agreement is in line with Governor Umar Namadi’s agenda for the state, dubbed ‘The Agenda for Greater Jigawa,’ which is encapsulated in the governor’s 12-point agenda blueprint for the development of Jigawa State. This multibillion-dollar agreement will catalyse the continued transformation of Jigawa into an agri-processing and renewable energy hub.

“We believe that with stable electricity across the state, the lives of our people will be improved, and we can sustain a consistent double-digit growth rate to exit more and more people from poverty and make Jigawa State a prime destination for investment and jobs in Nigeria,” the statement quoted the state government as saying.

The Chairman of KEDCO, Adamu Gumel, emphasised his company’s aspirations and commitment to diversifying into more green energy in partnership with the state government.

He said the agreement between KEDCO and Jigawa State was the first of its kind in efforts to make electricity available for Nigerians.