Jonathan eligible to contest 2027 poll, court rules

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has dismissed a case seeking to stop former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election, clearing the way for him to participate if he decides to join the race.

The judge, Peter Lifu, delivered the judgment on Tuesday, May 26, ruling that the suit filed by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi lacked merit and amounted to “an abuse of court process” according to Daily Trust.

The court also ordered the plaintiff to pay N20 million in damages to Jonathan and an additional N1 million to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Jideobi had asked the court to determine whether Jonathan could seek the presidency again under Sections 1(1), 1(2), 1(3), and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution. He argued that since Jonathan had already taken the oath of office twice as president, he should not be allowed to contest another presidential election.

The plaintiff also requested an order preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a candidate for the 2027 poll.

However, Lifu ruled that the plaintiff failed to show any personal injury or legal interest that gave him the right to file the case.

According to the judge, previous decisions by both the Federal High Court in Yenagoa and the Court of Appeal had already affirmed Jonathan’s eligibility to contest, making those decisions binding on the Abuja court.

He further dismissed an application asking him to withdraw from the matter over alleged bias, describing the request as frivolous.

During earlier proceedings, lawyers representing Jonathan and the AGF strongly opposed the request for the judge to step aside.

Jonathan’s counsel, Uche, argued that the motion was baseless and urged the court to rely on its records. He said the allegations against the judge amounted to “gross misrepresentation.”

Counsel to the AGF, Maimuna Lami-Shiru, also opposed the application, insisting there was no evidence questioning the judge’s impartiality. She described the motion as “baseless, unmeritorious and an abuse of court process.”

After hearing arguments on the recusal request, Lifu proceeded to hear both the preliminary objection and the main suit, stating that judgement would be delivered immediately if the application failed.

Jonathan’s legal team later asked the court to dismiss the case and award N50 million in costs against the plaintiff. The defence relied on earlier court rulings, including Andy Solomon v Jonathan and Cyracus Njoku v Jonathan, which had favoured the former president.

The lawyers argued that Section 137(3) of the Constitution could not be applied retroactively against Jonathan because his last election contest was in 2015. They also maintained that the suit was politically motivated and that the plaintiff lacked locus standi to bring the action.

The AGF’s lawyer supported the argument and asked the court to throw out the suit entirely.

INEC did not appear during the hearing, prompting the judge to close its case.

Although the judgement removes a legal obstacle, Jonathan has not publicly declared interest in the 2027 presidential election.

Recently, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party reportedly backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde announced Jonathan as its preferred presidential candidate for the next general election. The former president has neither accepted nor rejected the endorsement.

Similar speculation also surrounded Jonathan ahead of the 2023 elections, but he eventually stayed out of the race and did not obtain nomination forms from any political party.