JUST IN: Nigeria confirms second case of Covid-19

BARELY two weeks after confirming its first case of Covid-19 also known as corona virus, the Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed the second outbreak of the virus in the country.

official Twitter page that Nigeria has confirmed its second case of COVID-19. The announcement was supported by a series of tweet by t he Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The Federal Ministry of Health early hours of Monday announced on itspage that Nigeria has confirmed its second case of COVID-19. The announcement was supported by a series ofby t

The NCDC said the second case is a contact of the index case in Ogun State.

The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case, the NCDC said.



While the NCDC is yet to state the precise location of the second case, urged the public not to pani c as the National Public Health Institute has been supporting the Ogun State Emergency Operations Centre to respond accordingly.

Details later….