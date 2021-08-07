Kaduna postpones schools resumption as military raid bandits’ hideouts

This directive will halt academic activities in over 5,000 public and private schools in the state as the government defers August 9 date earlier scheduled for the resumption of schools.

Commissioner of Education Shehu Usman Muhammad and Commissioner of Internal Security & Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan disclosed the development in a joint statement.

“The Kaduna State Government commends the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

“As the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for August 9, 2021, indefinitely,” a section of the statement read.

The state government has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts for bandits.

“The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas.

“And requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts,” the statement read.

It is estimated that more than 800 students have been abducted since December in northern Nigeria, while at least 150 students still remain missing.

Mass abductions from schools in the country have increased since 2014 when Boko Haram rebels kidnapped 276 female students from a government school in Chibok, Borno state.

The resumption of schools was scheduled for August 9, but the state government on Friday said this had now been halted “while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.”

“New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments,” the statement read.

In light of the development, the state government appealed to the people of the state to show understanding and report any threat to security agencies.